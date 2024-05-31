MILTON, Del -A 65-year-old Harbeson woman died after a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Milton. According to Delaware State Police it was at 2:28 pm when the woman driving in a Toyota RAV-4 was hit by a Mercedes E-Class driven by a 62-year-old Camden woman who was turning on Harbeson Rd in the area of Carpenter Rd.
The Harbeson woman was taken to an area hospital where she later died. Two passengers in the Toyota, a 44-year-old woman and a 4-year-old child had serious injuries from the crash. There status is not confirmed at this time.
Also in the Mercedes was a 12-year-old child who had minor injuries. State Police said it took approximately three hours to clear that area and they are attempting to determine why the Mercedes turned into the path of the Toyota.