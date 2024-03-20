harbor freight

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Harbor Freight Tools announced on Wednesday that it's coming to the Nation's Summer Capital. 

The store, known for selling affordable tools, says it's opening at 18904 Rehoboth Mall Blvd.

Harbor Freight says it hired local contractors in the Rehoboth Beach area to build the store. Additionally, the company says it will add 25 to 30 jobs to the community once it's operational. Job categories will include sales and logistic supervisors, senior associates, sales associates, as well as seasonal opportunities.

An official opening date has yet to be announced, but the company said it plans to be open this spring.

Applications are available online at harborfreightjobs.com.

