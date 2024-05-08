MILFORD, DE — Applause filled the Food Bank of Delaware on Wednesday as a small group of graduates celebrated their graduation from the Culinary and Warehousing Logistics Training Program.
For Kyrie Villela, the moment was emotional. "I feel accomplished that I didn't give up on myself," Villela said. "I didn't want anything to take me away from what I was supposed to be focused on."
Every participant in the program has encountered obstacles, ranging from substance abuse to workplace injuries. For Villela, it meant balancing the responsibilities of raising two children, aged 4 and 7, both diagnosed with autism. However, these challenges did not deter her.
"No matter how hard it got, it was the right thing for me to do," Villela said.
At Wednesday's ceremony, Villela was named the outstanding student of the group. She was the recipient of a scholarship through the Chef Joey Shilling Memorial Foundation. Established in honor of Joey Shilling, who passed away unexpectedly at the age of 30 in September 2022 due to heart-related complications from a stem cell transplant. The foundation is run by John Shilling, Joey's father, as a way to continue his son's legacy.
"I think it makes them feel like they can now go out in the world and see that there are people supporting them," said John Shilling.
For Villela, the hard work she put in and the support she received, ultimately culminated in a job offer with Chesapeake and Maine. In light of her success in the training program, Villela is a prime candidate to offer advice to others who may be looking to walk the same path.
"You really have to embrace yourself and push yourself," Villela advised. "If you're looking for validation from somebody else to give you that push, that motivation, it may not come when you need it the most."
For this recent batch of graduates, betting on themselves, combined with hard work and just a little help, is proving to be a recipe for success that benefits not only individuals but the entire community.