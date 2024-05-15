WESTOVER, Md. - The Somerset County Health Department has installed two vending machines containing free harm reduction and personal hygiene products.
The machines, which can be found in Princess Anne and Crisfield, are stocked with supplies for drug safety testing, combatting opioid overdoses, personal hygiene, and safely disposing unused medications. Funding for the machines was provided by Maryland's Office of Overdose Response. The items included for drug testing and opioid overdoses are xylazine test strips, fentanyl test strips and NARCAN. The personal hygiene products include hygiene kits and male latex condoms. Small and large Deterra bags are provided for safe disposal of unused prescription and over the counter medications.
With easy accessibility in mind, the decision to place them in these two locations was made. Each vending machine can be accessed 24 hours a day, and do not require any personal information or interaction with staff. The Princess Anne's vending machine is located in the breezeway of the Wellness and Recovery Center at 11674 Somerset Ave. The Crisfield vending machine is located outside of the Woodrow Wilson Community Center at 119 S 7th St.
Call 443-523-1700 for more information.