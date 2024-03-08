Ocean City, Md. — Two juvenile harp seals found stranded on Delmarva beaches in recent weeks were released into the wild Friday morning after receiving brief rehabilitation with National Aquarium Animal Rescue.
The larger of the two seals, nicknamed Yeti as part of the Aquarium's 2024 rescue naming theme of mythological creatures, was discovered stranded near Indian River Inlet on Friday, February 16. Yeti underwent triage at the National Aquarium's new Stranding Response Center in the 65th Street Municipal Complex in Ocean City before being transferred to the Aquarium's Animal Care and Rescue Facility in Baltimore. There, Yeti received fluids, antibiotics, and care over several weeks in preparation for today's return to the ocean.
Joining Yeti in freedom was a smaller harp seal named Medusa, rescued from the beach in Lewes on Monday evening, March 4. Following evaluation at the Stranding Response Center, it was determined that Medusa required rehydration therapy but did not need long-term rehabilitation in Baltimore. Notably, Medusa became the first seal rehab patient to exclusively receive care at the Ocean City location, completing her rehabilitation journey entirely at the Stranding Response Center.
If you see a seal on the beach, call the MERR institute at 302-228-5029. Remember to stay back about 150 feet so you don't scare them, and keep your dog close and on a leash, too.