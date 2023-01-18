HARRINGTON, Del. - 65-year-old Michael G. Smith from Harrington has died after being hit by a car on Monday, says Delaware State Police (DSP)
They say on January 16th, around 5:45 p.m., a 2009 white Honda Element was facing west at a stop sign at the intersection of Corn Crib Road and South Dupont Highway (Route 13). At the same time, DSP says that Smith was cycling in the shoulder of South Dupont Highway.
According to DSP, when the Element went to pull out to cross the highway, they hit Smith as he was cycling by. They say Smith was pushed in to the right lane of the highway, where he was hit again by a 2017 Ford F-250. DSP says that the F-250 dragged Smith a short distance before coming to a stop on the shoulder.
They say Smith was pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver of the Element, a 30-year-old man from Houston, Delaware, was wearing his seatbelt and was not hurt, says DSP, while the driver of the F-250, a 65-year-old man from Dover, Delaware, was also wearing his seatbelt and was not hurt.
According to DSP, the road was close for around 3 and a half hours while they investigated.
DSP says their Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Master Corporal J. Lane by calling 302-698-8457. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.