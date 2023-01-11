FRANKFORD, Del. - The Harry K. Foundation Food Pantry at the G.W. Carver Center is getting a new schedule effective immediately, says the Indian River School District (IRSD).
They say the pantry will now be open from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Thursday school is in session during the 2022-2023 school year.
According to IRSD, families in the district can visit the pantry one time per month to get 30 pounds of food and five pounds of household items.
IRSD says the pantry is located at he G.W. Carver Education Center, 30207 Frankford School Rd., Frankford, DE 19945.