WASHINGTON - The Presidents Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have expressed their gratitude towards the Biden-Harris Administration for all their support over the course of this past term.
There have been significant achievements made with over $17 billion dollars invested into these schools over the course of the term and nearly $160 billion dollars in student debt has been covered said HBCU.
The board continued to attest to education capacity having been improved and have also seen advancements in emergency grants, loan forgiveness and more research opportunities.
"Mr. President, we are now and will continue to be prepared to heed your selfless, courageous, democratic call, and we will work over the next several months to carry the work of your presidency forward on behalf of our country and all of the institutions - including HBCUs - that have adhered to the nation's highest pursuit: 'a more perfect union.' " said the board.
The board said all this support for these HBCU schools has completely transformed these universities, and Vice President Harris has also played a pivotal role.