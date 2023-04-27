DELMAR, Md. - Heacook Fest 2023, a festival to honor the late Cpl. Keith Heacook who died in the line of duty in 2021, has been postponed due to predicted bad weather according to event organizers.
"We are very disappointed to have to do this," said a post on the event's Facebook page.
The event was originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon at the Kylan Barn in Delmar. Proceeds would support Behind the Line, Operation We Care, and Tunnel to Towers, which are all organizations that support first responders, members of the military, and their families. Festivities were to include live music by Jimmy Charles and LOCASH as well as food and drink.
Ticketholders will receive information in the near future as organizers work to determine a new date for the festivities.