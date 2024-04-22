DELMAR - The annual Heacook Fest returns to the Amphitheater at Kylan Barn Friday night. The grand benefit concert is held in honor of Cpl. Keith Heacook of the Delmar Police Department.
There will be live music by the Amish Outlaws and Dustin Showers Band. Attendees can also enjoy a range of activities and attractions, including local vendors, children’s activities, and the Funny Farm Petting Zoo.
Cpl. Heacook, a 22-year veteran of the Delmar Police Department, was beaten in the line of duty on April 25, 2021. He was taken off of life support on April 28, 2021, and his organs were donated.
While admission to the event is free, donations will be accepted at the door. Funds raised during the festival will support Operation We Care and Behind the Line, two nonprofits dedicated to assisting law enforcement personnel and their families.
The event is traditionally held at the end of April, but in 2023 it had to be moved to August due to weather.
Heacook Fest 2024 takes place Friday, April 26 from 5 to 9:30 p.m. The event schedule can be found at heacookfest.com/timeline.