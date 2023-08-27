Heacook Fest kicks off in Delmar to honor fallen hero and law enforcement

Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Delaware, Kent and Inland Sussex. In New Jersey, Cape May. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 28/08 PM 7.1 1.4 1.3 Minor 29/09 AM 5.7 0.0 1.3 None 29/09 PM 7.2 1.5 1.2 Minor 30/09 AM 5.9 0.2 1.1 None 30/10 PM 7.1 1.4 1.0 Minor 31/10 AM 6.3 0.6 1.2 None Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 28/07 PM 6.3 1.7 1.0 Minor 29/08 AM 5.0 0.3 0.9 None 29/08 PM 6.4 1.8 0.9 Minor 30/09 AM 5.2 0.5 0.8 None 30/09 PM 6.4 1.8 0.8 Minor 31/09 AM 5.7 1.0 1.0 None Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 28/07 PM 5.5 1.5 0.5 Minor 29/07 AM 4.4 0.4 0.6 None 29/07 PM 5.7 1.7 0.6 Minor 30/08 AM 4.7 0.7 0.5 None 30/08 PM 5.6 1.6 0.4 Minor 31/09 AM 5.0 1.0 0.6 None Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 28/07 PM 6.6 1.5 0.7 Minor 29/07 AM 5.3 0.2 0.8 None 29/07 PM 7.0 1.9 0.8 Minor 30/08 AM 5.7 0.6 0.8 None 30/08 PM 7.0 1.9 0.7 Minor 31/09 AM 6.2 1.1 0.9 Minor &&