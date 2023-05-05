DELMAR, Del. - Heacook Fest 2023 has been rescheduled for Aug. 27. The festival, a benefit in honor of fallen officer Cpl. Keith Heacook, was originally scheduled for April 30 but was postponed due to inclement weather.
The event is set to run from 2:30 until 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27 at the Kylan Barn in Delmar. According to the festival's Eventbrite page, entertainment will still include Jimmy Charles and LOCASH as well as Wyes Guys.
Proceeds will go towards multiple organizations that support first responders, members of the military, and their families.
More information on tickets and activities is available on www.eventbrite.com.