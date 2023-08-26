DELMAR, Del. - Heacook Fest 2023, an event to honor fallen Police Officer Corporal Keith Heacook, is finally taking place on Sunday, August 27.
Tickets cost $30, and all proceeds from the event support Behind the Line, Operation We Care, and Tunnel to Towers, which are all organizations that support first responders, members of the military, and their families.
Live music at the events include Jimmy Charles, Locash, National Anthem, and Not Now.
Food at the events include: hot dogs, chicken wings, pork bbq, jamaican chicken tenders, and more.
They say the event will be rain or shine.
The event was originally meant to take place last April, but postponed due to bad weather.
Heacook was killed in the line of duty in 2021.