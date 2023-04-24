SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Lulis Vázquez came to the United States from Mexico in 2006 when she was 16.
Since then, she has been paying all her medical expenses out of pocket.
But soon, she and thousands of other dreamers could be able to enroll in a health plan through Medicaid or the Affordable Care Act.
"We are very happy about the news we have received. It is something that we, as DACA, as dreamers, have been waiting for," Vázquez said.
DACA is a policy that protects unauthorized immigrants brought to the U.S. as minors, known as dreamers, from deportation. It has been around for a decade and has faced legal challenges from past administrations and other states. It's been closed to new registrants since 2021.
DACA recipients like Blanca Mazariegos feel relieved that if approved, they can visit a doctor or even a pharmacy without worrying about the costs.
"Now, when you don't have any medical health, you basically don't have permission to get sick because the cost is very high, so I'm really happy and excited," Mazariegos said.
But it's not certain yet.
The Department of Health and Human Services must propose a rule that would legally include DACA recipients in Medicaid and Affordable Care Act coverage.
The Biden administration expects that to be done this week.
"If it were to happen, it would really help us in the field of health because, remember, if we don't have health, we cannot advance," Vázquez said.
If the rule is finalized, it would be the first time DACA recipients are eligible for those healthcare programs.
According to the White House, DACA recipients would be able to apply for coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace, where they may qualify for financial assistance based on income, and through their state Medicaid agencies.