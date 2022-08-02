SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- According to the CDC, all three of Delaware’s counties have high levels of COVID-19 community transmission.
Due to the levels, the state is recommending masks be worn in all indoor places regardless of vaccination status. The CDC also suggests staying up to date on vaccines and getting tested if you have symptoms.
Dr. John Fink at Bayhealth says this was the right move considering the BA.5 variant can spread easily and is not as well protected by vaccines.
"While it may be fortunately a little bit milder than some of the more serious ones we’ve had in the past like Delta, it is extremely contagious and we’ve known for a long time that one of the best ways to prevent community spread is by masking in public places," Dr. Fink said.
People have been visiting the Milton Theatre in bunches including taking in some shows outside. Inside, the theater has also been full with some people choosing to wear masks.
The theater supports the guests right to choose if they wear a mask or not and/or stay socially distant from others.
"Currently about a quarter of our audience is choosing to mask at every performance," General Manager Katelyn Gebbia said. "We are not currently requiring social distancing at all but we do still offer our weekly outdoor concerts for customers who are still nervous about being indoors during the shows."
Dr. Fink stresses that while we may have avoided a serious variant with BA.5 that precautions still need to be taken especially because we don't know what a next variant could be like.
"Even though this does seem to be a milder strain than before, it doesn't mean that they all are going to be this way and it doesn't mean it’s going to be this way for everybody," Dr. Fink said. "So just because maybe you had a mild infection or maybe you’re positive and have no symptoms, that same infection could really be devastating or possibly fatal for somebody else so we have to consider keeping that level of personal responsibility."