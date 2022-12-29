Health Officials Ask people To Celebrate New Year Responsibly During Tripledemic

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Ringing in the New Year with old problems: RSV, COVID-19 and the flu are still spreading in Southern Delaware.
COVID-19 hospitalizations and flu cases have been on the rise in recent weeks, according to Beebe Healthcare.
Dr. Lisandra Clarke with the Division of Public Health says basic cautionary steps like washing your hands and masking up can help keep you healthy.
"Other measures for example, covering your cough, staying home if you are sick," she said. "If you are sick, we definitely recommend not socializing, not meeting up with gatherings, just staying home by yourself and isolating."
Beebe says RSV cases have been declining- but cases are still higher than normal. The viruses all have very similar symptoms of coughing, shortness of breath and fatigue among others- and that makes them difficult to tell them apart.
"Even as a physician, I can see someone in the hospital or in my office, and I am not sure if it's flu, versus COVID versus RSV," said Beebe Healthcare's Dr. William Chasanov.
DPH is expecting more flu cases to rise, as we are currently only halfway through flu season. DPH says flu season ends in May.