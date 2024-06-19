DOVER, Del - Governor John Carney (D) is set to sign several pieces of legislation approved with bi-partisan support Tuesday in the General Assembly that increase state services in women's healthcare.
“Lawmakers in Delaware are working together to expand and protect access to healthcare services that we know are absolutely vital for the health and safety of our communities,” Senate Majority Whip Elizabeth Lockman (D -District 3) said.
House Bill 374 codifies legal protections for fertility treatment providers in the First State to help protect Delawareans’ access to in-vitro fertilization (IVF) and other assisted reproductive health treatments.