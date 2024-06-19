Reproductive Rights Debate in Maryland and Delaware

DOVER, Del - Governor John Carney (D) is set to sign several pieces of legislation approved with bi-partisan support Tuesday in the General Assembly that increase state services in women's healthcare.

“Lawmakers in Delaware are working together to expand and protect access to healthcare services that we know are absolutely vital for the health and safety of our communities,” Senate Majority Whip Elizabeth Lockman (D -District 3) said.

House Bill 374 codifies legal protections for fertility treatment providers in the First State to help protect Delawareans’ access to in-vitro fertilization (IVF) and other assisted reproductive health treatments.

 The bill gives Delaware fertility treatment providers legal protections to providers when it comes to medical privacy, professional licensing, insurance coverage and legal actions initiated in other states. 
 
House Bill 345 helps the families most vulnerable to pregnancy-related complications with more access to doula services.
 
Doulas are trained, non-clinical professionals who provide nurturing support to parents and infants.