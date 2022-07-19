Heat Having An Impact On Less Fortunate People

Sussex County, Del.- Rising temperatures in Sussex County are making less fortunate people search for ways to stay cool.
People like Terrance Pruden, a homeless person in Georgetown, have a hard time looking for ways to stay out of the sun and stay hydrated.
He says that the heat has been very hard on him and lots of other individuals.
"I stepped on a piece of bubble gum this morning and I could tell you the flavor- that's how hot it is out here," he said.
The elderly are also at risk for heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Kathy Keuski of Meals On Wheels says that it's important to check on elderly people, and that it should be done more vigilantly.
"I definitely think the elderly are not considered in any situation," she said. "Not just the heat, but I feel like the families drop them off down here and go back, and when the clients get to the age where they should be alone, they don't want to leave here because they've been here so long."
Keuski said a lot of the older people Meals On Wheels helps also do not have air conditioning, even if it is by choice.
Pruden said that if you see anyone down on their luck, a little help can go a long way.
"You don't have to be the nicest guy in the world, but just check on somebody."
For updates on the heat wave, be sure to follow WRDE's meteorologists or download WRDE's weather app.