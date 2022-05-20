SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Rehoboth Beach is just one beach along the coast that is still suffering from erosion. You can see the places where sand is still replaced by water.
That is a challenge as the Rehoboth Beach Patrol is preparing for the start of their season and it could equally be a challenge for beachgoers during this heat wave weekend.
If you’re looking to go for a swim, Captain Jeff Giles says the water temperature is expected to be under sixty degrees. With the beach still unguarded, swimming is at your own risk.
"If you go venture out into the water, don’t stay out there too long because it’s cold," Giles said. "Bring a partner with you. Always have somebody else watching you, being with someone because again it's unguarded. So do the best you can to keep safety in mind."
No matter what activities you are doing this weekend, you’re going to want a lot of bottles of water and bottles of sunscreen. Health experts say that certain groups of people need to be watched out for a little more carefully in the heat.
Kids are one of them. Sports At The Beach is hosting a baseball tournament this weekend. Dr. Nicholas Perchiniak at Beebe Healthcare suggests coaches give players water breaks and ample rest during games if possible. Older people should also take it easy if outdoors.
"Their body can’t sort of cope with it as well just like the issues with children and things like chronic medical conditions and certain medications patients may take for blood pressure or diuretics, medicines for fluid issues can increase the risk for heat illness as well," Dr. Perchiniak said.
Feeling nauseous or having headaches are a few signs of heat exhaustion. If someone is feeling dizzy or having a seizure, they should be taken to receive medical attention.
The Rehoboth Beach Patrol starts its season next weekend with Memorial Day and they will have a full staff guarding the beaches for the rest of the season.