Heat Wave Continues To Impact Sussex County

Rehoboth Beach, Del.- The high temperatures are continuing on today, and it is causing people to look for ways to stay cool.
With heat indexes reaching the hundreds, people are going to the beach to help them beat the heat. Rehoboth Beach Patrol is keeping an eye out for people who need help, and are urging people to stay safe.
Derrick Shockro recommends getting in the water as much as you can, and constantly drinking water to keep yourself out of harms' way.
"We want to be prepared for excessive heat," he says. "You don't wanna come down here and have to go to the emergency room."
Rehoboth Beach Patrol Lieutenant Hunter McFall says summertime and vacation time is also a time to be cautious.
"People come out after drinking the night before," said McFall. "They're dehydrated. That puts them at risk for heat exhaustion and passing out. It's definitely something we try to be vigilant about."
The temperatures across the area are the hottest temperatures since the summer of 2020, and heat indexes are reaching into the hundreds. To keep up with the heat wave, be sure to follow WRDE's meteorologists or download WRDE's weather app.