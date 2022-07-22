Heat Wave Is An Indicator Of Climate Change

Sussex County, Del.- Climate change is always on the topic of debate, but the current heat wave may serve as a reminder of the threat it poses.
Dr. Marianne Walch of the Delaware Center For Inland Bays says that the heat is definitely a result of climate change. And she says climate change poses a specific threat to the state of Delaware.
"Water levels are definitely increasing along with sea levels rise global," said Walch. "The levels of waters rising has a big impact on Delaware because we are the lowest lined state in the nation. And at the same time, water levels are rising, the land is slowly sinking over time."
She said the grip of climate change impacts every aspect of daily life, and that the fish population is changing. Species like summer flounder and striped bass, which prefer colder waters, are moving north as the water temperatures rise off the coast and in the bays. She also said bays and their wildlife are particularly at risk because of their shallower waters.
According to Walch, people on the coast can expect more heat waves like the one we are in now, along side more intense storms and beach erosion. She said that climate change is going to be the biggest threat to Delaware bays over the next century.
People on the coast are at risk for a large amount of change in the future.
But Walch is still optimistic for a change.
"It can be challenging to stay positive when we see all of these impacts occurring but I really feel strongly that we as a community we have the power to adapt to and potentially even reverse some of these changes."