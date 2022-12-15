Heavy Rain Battered Coastal Communities

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Strong winds and heavy rain brought coastal flooding to some Delmarva communities.
Dewey Beach and Oak Orchard had several road closures after inches of rain fell.
Phil Winkler lives down Read Avenue in Dewey Beach. His street has flooded a handful of times over the years. He is used to keeping a watchful eye out the window in periods of heavy rain.
"In Dewey, [it all] drains down to Read Avenue and if there is a high tide there is no pace for the water to go," Winkler said.
The rain also took a toll on already battered beaches. After the remnants of hurricane Ian took to the coast, extreme damage remained.
Some locals came down to the Bethany Beach Boardwalk to see the high tide Thursday. Peter Hartogensis said he was worried to see what the rain did to Bethany Beach since it was already in bad shape.
"They've had this drop off I guess since the end of the summer. It's not very attractive," Hartogensis said.
Local fire departments told WRDE that it's important for people to remember not to drive in flooded areas/