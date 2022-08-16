Heidi Kirk

Heidi joined the WRDE team in July of 2022. She graduated from the University of Arkansas in May of 2021 before moving to Washington, D.C., to pursue her master’s degree at American University. Though she’s originally from Arkansas, her love for the East Coast compelled her to stick around and make Delmarva her home.
During college, Heidi plunged into student media, where she fell in love with the world of journalism. Since then, she’s had several internships in the industry, including KNWA/FOX24 and The Lead with Jake Tapper at CNN. Heidi finds her passion in reporting on underrepresented topics. She’s especially interested in covering culture, education, and race relations.
In her free time, you’ll find Heidi running throughout the state of Delaware and traveling the East Coast.
Story idea? Email Heidi at hkirk@wrde.com.