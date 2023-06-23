DOVER, Del. - A new piece of legislation claims it aims to protect minors from gender-affirming hormonal treatment.
Senator Bryant Richardson, R-21, says the Help Not Harm Act takes a different approach than House Bill 230, which aims to provide the same legal protections afforded providers of contraceptive and abortion services to providers of gender-affirming health care.
According to Richardson, the Help Not Harm Act would block public funds and health plan benefits from being used for gender transition procedures on minors. He says its goal is to get children access to basic counseling.
Richardson says the bill considers such procedures to be "unprofessional and reckless conduct for legal and professional disciplinary purposes." He says most children outgrow gender dysphoria if untreated.