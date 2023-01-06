Helping the Community One Cellar Full at a Time

MILTON, Del. - One Milton woman looks to be a beacon of hope for those struggling to get back on their feet. She's providing basic necessities for free out of her cellar.
The cellar is home to many items for the taking, from bedding and comforters to home decor. The giving cellar was opened by Threasa Brittingham in August with what started as one donation and a growing need in Milton and surrounding communities. Since then, about 200 visitors have come here for help and a safe space to tell their story.
Brittingham says that the need for basic necessities has only increased, "This circle that we're in in Sussex County.. Nobody can afford housing, food's expensive, gas is expensive.. It's hard to get off that poor wheel. So if you can make your house a home for your kids to come home to and they've got new blankets on the bed and you know you've got fresh towels to take a shower, it's one less thing to worry about."
Brittingham says she hopes to open a nonprofit in the future where she can help more than those able to get to her house. If you have items you would like to donate to the giving cellar, like kids clothing or blankets, you can drop them off on the porch at 105 Mulberry Street in Milton.