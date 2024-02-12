HENDERSON, Md. - A fire showing from within a barn on Will Smith Road was caused by an electrical malfunction according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
The fire was discovered by a passerby who noticed the fire coming from within the barn. According to the investigation, the fire originated from a faulty electrical receptacle or wiring within the barn, which did not have smoke alarms or fire sprinkler systems installed.
The Sudlersville Volunteer Fire Company responded to the fire at approximately 10:51 a.m. on Feb. 11 with 12 firefighters on the scene. The fire was contained within 10 minutes but caused an estimated $5,000 in damages to the 30' x 50' structure owned by Holly Dorr. There were no injuries or deaths reported from the incident.