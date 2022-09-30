Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Windy with rain likely. High 66F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low around 60F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.