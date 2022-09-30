Hurricane Ian is set to hit Delmarva over the weekend, so as a result several events originally planned to happen have been postponed or outright cancelled. Here is the list so far:
- The Historic Lewes Farmers Market will be closed, set to reopen October 8th.
- The Wings and Wheels show in Georgetown has cancelled their Saturday events, but will continue on with their Friday events.
- The Ocean's Calling festival has been cancelled, originally set to take place September 30th to October 2nd. Festival officials say tickets will be refunded.
- Lewes Historical Society Fall Craft Fair, originally meant to take place September 30th and October 1st, has been postponed to October 22nd and 22rd.
- TidalHealth has cancelled their Georgetown Drive-Thru Flu Clinic, originally meant to take place October 1st.
- The 2022 Coast Day, originally set to take place Sunday, October 2nd, at the University of Delaware's Lewes Campus, has been cancelled.