LEWES, Del.- The Fourth of July is in full swing in the First Town in the First State.
Boats decked out in their patriotic best are celebrating the 4th of July with the Lewes Boat Parade. The boats leave the Roosevelt Inlet around 1:30 p.m. and reach the judges stand by Fisherman's Wharf around 2 p.m.
"If it's like last year, there will be literally thousands of people lined up on both sides of the canal," explains Chuck Ward with the Lewes-Rehoboth Rotary. "It's just a lot of fun, is what it is."
Along with the boat parade there will be old-fashioned games for children, and the Doo-Dah parade. That's where people turn whatever--tractors, trucks, golf carts, bicycles--into patriotic floats. The Doo-Dah parade runs on Savannah and Kings Highway. More details can be found here.
Finally, end the Fourth with Go Fourth Lewes fireworks. This year's display is higher, so organizers say more people in town can see them. The fireworks are a grassroots campaign, funded entirely by donations.
"They're not paid for by the city of Lewes. The fireworks are not paid for by any organization. We also don't have a single big corporate sponsor," explains Debra Evalds. "Honestly, we don't really have any big corporate sponsors. Our motto is for the people, by the people."
Evalds asks people to pay attention to the myriad road closures and expected traffic caused by the fireworks. Full details can be found here.