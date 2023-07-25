LEWES, Del. - A water quality advisory has been issued for Herring Pt. Beach after testing results revealed a high amount of bacteria, according to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.
The department says that the bacteria likely came from wildlife, rainfall and waves. They say this results in indicator bacteria washing in to near-shore water.
According to the department, the advisory will be lifted when levels are back within the recreational water limits.
The department says the advisory runs from 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25th, to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26th.