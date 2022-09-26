LEWES, Del. - The Cape Henlopen State Park is the set of a new drama series. The Herring Point beach and parking lot was blocked off on Monday.
A state park employee told WRDE that Herring Point is the set for the Taylor Sheridan CIA Drama Series 'Lioness'. Monday was the first day of filming on the set in the state park.
According to the state park employee, this portion of the beach will be closed until Wednesday.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control says public parking is still available in these areas on a limited basis.
A spokesperson for the agency says visitors may notice intermittent closures in some areas in Cape Henlopen State Park, specifically at Herring Point and the northernmost parking section of the main beach.
"Public parking is still available in these areas on a limited basis," DNREC says. "Filming will not impact access to surf fishing drive-on beaches, main beach, or other locations throughout the park."
The base camp with actors trailers can be seen from the Bath House. Paramount and King Street productions, LLC based in Baltimore, Maryland are doing the production.