FRANKFORD, Del. - Hickory Street in northern Frankford will be completely closed beginning at 5 a.m. on Monday, May 1. The closure will be in place 24 hours per day and is expected to be completed no later than 10 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, weather permitting.
The closure is to allow Delmarva Central Railroad to resurface the crossing on Hickory Street and to perform general maintenance.
A detour will be in place to guide drivers from Route 113 to Clayton Street, Main Street, and Clayton Avenue.
More information about road closures and construction can be found on DelDOT's website.