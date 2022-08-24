High Inflation Makes Back-to-School Shopping Harder for Parents and Teachers

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Parents and teachers are have begun to feel the effects of inflation as the first day of school nears.
Cortney Foraker said she is struggling to afford the supplies her ten year old daughter needs as she starts 5th grade.
"It's stressful. It's been a difficult summer with everything. Paycheck to paycheck," Foraker said.
According to the National Retail Federation, families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $864 on school supplies, that is $168 dollars more than in 2019.
Judy King is a mother of two kids. She said she is upset that she can't provide her kids with everything they need when they go off for school. She said it will take her months to pay for everything on the list.
"It's depressing if you ain't got the money. It is very depressing," Judy King said.
Teachers are also struggling to fund their classrooms as the school year starts.
Calvin Jackson works with the Cape Henlopen Education Foundation. They are working to provide teachers with supplies for the upcoming year. It is all part of a yearly event called Caravan of Caring.
"A lot of these teachers actually go in their own pockets and pay for the school supplies for the children. We ask them to do so much already," Jackson said.
Parents say that despite the costs, they'll ensure their children's classrooms are stocked with everything they need. Clarisa Figueroa is one of those parents.
"I only can buy what I afford, but I make sure they get everything they need, and I put them first all time," Figueroa said.
Jackson said any donation helps.
"The teachers are really grateful, the parents are really grateful, and the students are really grateful. Because no student should start a school year without the tools they need to be successful," Jackson said.