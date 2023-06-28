BROADKILL BEACH, Del. - Chris Runde, a Cape Henlopen High School senior installed a carboard box that sits at the Broadkill Store for old electronics to be dropped off, anything from drill bit batteries to chargers.
"It definitely came from my kind of business aspect of my brain. I really like seeing problems and solving them. Definitely I saw this as a problem and I said, why can't I fix it?" said Runde.
Runde sorts through the box at home and ships the materials across the country where they will be taken apart for new refurbished electronics like batteries for electric cars or laptops.
Since starting this initiative in April, he has collected over 300 pounds of electronic waste. This is something the Delaware Solid Waste Authority appreciates as many people don't take the time to recycle these items.
"It can't just be collected in the trash truck. It has to be brought to a drop off facility because of the way it's collected and handled." said Mike Parkowski, DSWA Chief of Business and Governmental Service.
Runde said any step to recycling, even not electronics, is a step forward for Sussex County.
"Definitely think a lot more about styrofoam containers, straws, and plastic bags but this is equally as bad of trash if it got into the ocean and even on land."
But the Parkowski warns others who are looking to take on a similar project, to be cautious, "Certainly rechargeable batteries are very susceptible to fire and they cause a lot of fires across the country and in recycling facilities so storing them is crucial."
Runde's ultimate goal is to have recycle boxes in many local businesses across the county like the Broadkill Store, to bring accessibility to those willing to recycle.
If you are interested in getting a box from Runde for your community, you can email him at runderecycling@gmail.com.