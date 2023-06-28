Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR THURSDAY JUNE 29... The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has issued a code red air quality alert Thursday for Delaware. A code red air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region are unhealthful for the general population. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors. For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles...visit http://www.dnrec.delaware.gov