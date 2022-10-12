SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Music is in the air! The True Blue Jazz Festival is back in Rehoboth Beach and Lewes.
It's a time that brings jazz fans and artists from across the country to the Delaware beaches. National and internationally recognized jazz artists, are performing. But starting off all the songs and singing, are students from right here on Delmarva.
The Jazz Band from Cape Henlopen High School is one of the groups kicking things off Wednesday night.
"I think it's one of the more practical and genuine activities you can do in school. The kids learn how to play and then they go and gig. We have kids that are working as professional musicians now, as students," said Cape High School band director, Chris Burkhart.
Music has inspired some of the students to study music after high school. Those that do, can be awarded scholarships through the festival.
"This year alone we gave four, 1,000 dollar scholarships. We also do special instruction for kids in need and give instruments to kids in need," said event organizer Peggy Raley.
The student musicians will perform at Bethany Blues Wednesday night at 6. You can find the full list of True Blue Jazz performances for the rest of the week here.