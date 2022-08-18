High Tides Cause Crowding on Delmarva Beaches

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Beach visitors were met with high tides today on many beaches on Delmarva.
Some of the beaches look more like ponds after the tide came up past the shore, leaving not much space on the shore for visitors.
"My mom was like...'it's sardines.' Coming in and seeing all these people packed because the water is pushing us so far up. We did have trouble finding a spot," Joey Miller said.
Tony Pratt is an expert on the coast. He said it's nothing to be worried about.
He said it's caused by a change in the weather pattern with stronger winds and cooler temperatures.
"It's not an atypical August condition it's what happens in august into September," Pratt said.
Pratt said a stronger gravitational pull from the moon also leads to rising tides.
The higher tide causes erosion, but it's a normal ebb and flow that both mother nature and the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental control steps in to combat.
DNREC said large scale nourishment projects, where the sand is pumped in from offshore, are scheduled for the coast.
Pratt said while it may surprise some visitors, for others, it's just another August.
"Probably for those vacationers who come here year after year after year they say well 'this isn't anything we haven't seen before," Pratt said.
However, the high tides didn't stop people from getting out to the beach. The sands were packed throughout many Delmarva beaches.