DELAWARE - Delaware Governor John Carney delivered his State of the State address Thursday afternoon and discussed several topics. Here are some highlights from the address for our neck of the woods:
Carney discussed the recently announced Seaford redevelopment project, which he says will add jobs to an area that has fallen from the industrial hotspot that it was in the 80s. He says how, for the first time in his career, there are more jobs than job-seekers.
During the address, Carney also discussed the American Rescue Act, which will affordable housing to places like Milford and Dover, with more budget details coming when Carney presents his annual budget next week.
Carney also touched on the proposed raise for Delaware teachers, which would be a 3% increase for all education staff and 9% increase for all teachers. He hopes this raise will help attract and retain the country's best teachers, which helps achieve his education goals of reading at grade level by third grade, being proficient in math by middle school, and being prepared for a career or college when they graduate high school.
On top of this, there will also be an increase in opportunity funding that helps children from disadvantaged backgrounds get classroom support.
There is also a proposed increase in funding for early education and childcare services, which Carney says would come in the form of an $8 million grant.
Carney discussed his trip to the Nanticoke Indian Museum, describing the breadth of pieces on display that show the storied history of the 10,000 year old tribe.
There were also climate change-related investments in infrastructure, clean energy, clean water and electric vehicles announced. Delaware is the lowest-lying state, putting it at risk for climate change. Carney says they are seeing the effects of climate change every day, and these investments are helping slow that down. On top of this, Carney wants to plant a tree for every Delawarean.
Carney also places an emphasis on keeping Delaware litter free, a problem he himself is passionate about and encourages the rest of the state to help him alleviate.
Finally, Carney discussed the state's finances, revealing that he took a deficit and turned it into a surplus.