OCEAN CITY, Md.- Macky's Bayside Bar and Grill is under new ownership.
Highwater Management--the company that oversees all operations at the Clubhouse at Baywood--confirmed the purchase to WRDE Monday.
Highwater says there are no planned changes to Macky's, and all staff--including management--has been invited back.
Highwater says the old owners will be assisting the new team through the transition and beyond.
"They have been generous with their time and commitment to their business," a Highwater spokesperson tells WRDE. "They would like the transition to be as smooth as possible, which we greatly appreciate."
Macky's is currently closed for the season.