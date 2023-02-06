OCEAN CITY, Md. - Macky's Bayside Bar and Grill is under new operations. Highwater Management is leasing the business. Representatives from Highwater and SoDel Concepts confirmed the change with WRDE Monday.
Highwater has worked with many restaurants in Maryland in consulting and management, including four in Ocean City as well as the clubhouse at Baywood where it operates the restaurant, concessions, golf cart services, and oversees events.
Highwater says there are no planned changes for Macky's and all staff, including management, has been invited back. The previous owners will be assisting the new team through the transition and beyond.
"They have been generous with their time and commitment to the business," a Highwater spokesperson told WRDE. "They would like the transition to be as smooth as possible, which we greatly appreciate."
Macky's is currently closed for the season.