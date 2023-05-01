WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - The jury trial for Austin Davidson, the man accused of killing Cpl. Glenn Hilliard in June 2022, began Monday morning. He is being tried through the Wicomico County Circuit Court in Salisbury.
Davidson faces 18 charges including felonies for first and second degree murder and possession of a firearm with a previous felony conviction. He is also charged with a variety of misdemeanors for burglary and illegal possession of a gun. After a 2019 armed robbery conviction for which Davidson served no jail time, he was prohibited from owning firearms.
On June 12, 2022, Hilliard was trying to arrest Davidson on numerous felony warrants when Davidson shot at him multiple times, according to authorities.
Hilliard served for ten years in different departments of the Wicomico County Sheriff's office as well as in other positions as a police officer and fireman.
The trial could take up to two weeks.