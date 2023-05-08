WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - Austin Davidson, the man accused of killing Cpl. Glenn Hilliard in 2022, was found guilty on multiple charges Monday afternoon. Hilliard was shot and killed in the line of duty by Davidson while trying to arrest him on multiple felony warrants on June 12, 2022.
The trial began on May 1 in Wicomico County Circuit Court in Salisbury. Davidson plead not guilty to 14 charges including two felonies for first and second degree murder as well as multiple weapon- and burglary-related misdemeanors.
He was found guilty on all charges and will be held without bond, according to the court system.
Davidson will face another trial in late July in Somerset County for multiple felonies for burglary and theft and a misdemeanor for firearm use in a violent crime.