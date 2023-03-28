MILFORD, Del. - As a Faith Community Nurse, Cindy Horseman often receives information about different needs in her community.
When she learned that Hispanic and Haitian women are facing poor health care, trouble in labor, and other challenges, it sparked to her to take action.
She led the organization of a Hispanic and Haitian Women's Health Fair that will take place on Friday, March 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Avenue United Methodist Church in Milford.
"The idea of it is to give them information so that they can have a healthier life and be part of our community as they are neighbors," Horsman said.
More than 20 tables will be placed at the church's facility full of information and free items for the community.
"We will have Narcan kits here along with training. There will be diapers available. We will have education on prenatal care, women's healthcare, different services that are available, and resources that are available in the Delaware and Milford community," Horsman added.
Preparations are still underway, and there are items needed from the community.
"We are looking for possibly new baby clothes cause we don't have many of those donated. We don't have receiving blankets. We only have two car seats, we only have two strollers, and two pack and plays. We are hoping that we will receive more to use as door prizes ... to the community," Horsman said.
The Food Bank of Delaware is donating a tractor-trailer full of food. Volunteers are needed to help unload and load the food into the participants' cars.
If you would like to help, contact the church at 302-422-8111.