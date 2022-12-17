GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Hispanic community came together Saturday afternoon in Georgetown to celebrate Christmas between toys, food, a jump house, and Santa Claus.
Posada Navideña is an event that started 10 years ago where between 600 and 700 people attend, and this year, it wasn't the exception.
Michelle Rodríguez and her husband, owners of El Mercado Market, are one of the many people who have come together to make this event happen.
"It feels really nice to be able to give back to our community, to our clientele, our customers, and to all the children. It's a big blessing," Rodríguez said.
Organizers hope to continue this tradition next year.