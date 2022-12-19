Historic Caboose Comes to Lewes

LEWES, Del. - The red caboose has finally made its way to Lewes! The N5A caboose took years of planning from the Lewes Junction Railroad & Bridge Association.
"This is great! It's a really cool experience, just to be able to see the old train and have her be able to check it out. I remember when there actually was a train that would go between this so it's a nice bridge so to speak." said Brian Lee.
The caboose's new home is along the Lewes Georgetown Trail beside the Lewes Public Library, where the Pennsylvania Railroad used to operate.
"Having something very physical like a train engine at the library helps to connect people and children with the history of this place." -- "I definitely imagine myself doing a choo choo story time out here in the summer, for sure!" said Jennifer Noonan with the Lewes Public Library.
While the caboose still needs some finishing touches,
David Ludlow, who helped bring the caboose to Lewes, says it will be completely open by the spring.
"We expect that we will probably have days where we can open it up and actually have people come up and see it, get an idea of what it looks like inside of one, maybe bring their children over for pictures and that kind of stuff." said David Ludlow.
The caboose will have some lights on it, just in time for Christmas this weekend and the next addition will be a steam locomotive on the tracks right beside it. The group is looking for volunteers to help finish the caboose's interior and for other events that might be held at it.
For more information, you can visit lewesjunctionrr.org or the Lewes Junction Railroad & Bridge Association's Facebook page.