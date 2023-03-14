LEWES, Del. - The Historic Lewes Farmers Market has announced a partnership with the Department of Agriculture's Council on Farm & Food Policy to distribute fresh food to food pantries in Sussex County.
The market says it was selected to help execute Delaware’s pilot project for the USDA AMS Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement, called Farm to Community.
As a project partner in this two-year program, the Market says it will receive a total sub award of $420,000 to procure, aggregate, and distribute produce, meat, eggs, and dairy from Delaware small farmers and other local sources to food pantries across Sussex County. The market also says that the Farm to Community Program also supports the local food system by purchasing from local farmers.
Helaine Harris, President of the HLFM, remarked that “this pilot program comes just in time to help families put food on their tables as the emergency SNAP (food stamp) allotments just ended in February 2023. Food pantries help fill the gap for both those receiving SNAP and for those who are just not able to afford enough to eat.”
According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, the average SNAP recipients benefits are expected to be cut around $90 per month, and pantry demand grew last year as food prices increased 11.4% nationwide.
The market says it has experience with local farmers to deliver food to those in need, as for the past three years it operated a program called the Food Pantry Purchase Program. In the program, the market says that they use donations to contract with farmers to grow food for Sussex County Pantries.
They also say that Saturday Market customers are also encouraged to buy just a little bit more that will be donated directly to the pantries by the Market.
According to the market, the pilot project, which runs through August 1, 2024, is possible with funding from the Delaware Department of Agriculture’s Local Food Purchase Assistance Program.