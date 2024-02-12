LEWES, Del. - The Historic Lewes Farmers Market now has the authority to ban dogs within its vendor space in George H.P. Smith Park. This comes after a unanimous vote from Lewes City Council Monday night.
The farmers market says it has seen tremendous growth in the number of dogs. Executive Director Eleanor Shue says just under 100 to 170 dogs have sometimes been present at the market during its four hours of business on Saturday mornings.
"The Historic Lewes Farmers Market takes the health and safety of this community--customers and their families (including dogs) as well as HLFM volunteers and vendors--very seriously," Shue says. "Of course, certified service dogs will always be allowed within the Market area."
"I had no idea the issue that we had with the dogs," says Councilperson and Treasurer Carolyn Jones. I thought it was just a matter of we didn't want to deal with it, but when I read all the stories from the children and urinating on food stuff."
Situationally, market organizers will now be able to put up signs to notify customers when dogs are prohibited. This only applies to market hours on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to noon. Dogs will still be allowed in other parts of the park during the market.
The Historic Lewes Farmers Market also may allow leashed dogs. Leashes must be no longer than six feet and dogs must be under the control of their handlers.