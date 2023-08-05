Historic Lewes Farmers Market hosts the Tomato Festival in Lewes

LEWES, Del. - The Historic Lewes Farmer's Market hosted the Tomato Festival kicking off National Farmer's Market Week this Saturday.
At the festival there were two big contests, starting with the Biggest Tomato at Market and the annual Guess How Many Tomatoes are in a Jar game. The farmer's market had many vendors of fresh fruits, vegetables, baked goods, flowers, jams and even soaps. This market hosts 35 small farmers who all produce first hand what they sell.
It was a big turnout to support local and Helaine Harris, the president of the Historic Lewes Farmers Market said having people at these farmer's markets is crucial to these small farmers.
"It's very important to support a local food system, if you remember during Covid it was hard to actually get produce, our market had produce," Harris said. "It's really important to support small farmers and they're gonna be at your farmer's market, this market has the most farmer's of any market of the Delmarva."
The Historic Lewes Farmer's Market has a market, Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Crooked Hammock in Lewes.