LEWES, Del. - The Historic Lewes Farmers Market has joined the Do More 24 Delaware event in an effort to raise $10,000 to strengthen their community support programs and other operations.
The market says that they provide annual scholarships to small Delaware farmers, matches SNAP benefits at both of its markets, and purchases fresh food from their farmers to give to Delaware families in need. They say all of these initiatives will benefit as a result of the Do More 24 funds.
The fundraiser runs for March 2 and 3, and you can donate here once the fundraiser begins.