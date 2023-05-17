MILFORD, Del. - From a firehouse in the 1920's, to a community center, to a library... The historic building has seen it all and now it will provide housing.
The over 20,000 square foot building will be divided into up to 16 apartments on the second and third floors. Those apartments will be about 1,000 square feet each aimed at providing housing for the local employees.
"We have a severe shortage of rental properties and that's become more stringent recently I think - Milford is one of the places in southern Delaware where people of modest income, the people who work in restaurants, the hospitals, and so forth can find a place to live." said Dan Bond, one of the investors in this renovation and has lived in Milford for 32 years.
Bond also said that the group plans to preserve as much of the original architecture and historic details as possible including: the main wide staircase, the large arched windows, detailed molding, and more.
This project is one of many that Bond has done as part of his love for preserving history but also to address a need in the community.
Bond and other investors will be going to Mayor and City Council for final approval on May 22nd and if approved, are prepared to begin construction.