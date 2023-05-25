Historic Milton Looks to Rebrand as an Art City

MILTON, Del. - Milton is known for being a historic town but it has evolved into more of an art town and the city is excited for this change.
John Collier, the Mayor of Milton said he think's Milton will continue to expand itself, "They will begin to develop Milton as a destination for people to say for no other reason, out of curiosity, Let's go to Milton and see what they got up for art this month," Collier said.
The Economic Development Committee in Milton is trying to rebrand to make Milton what it already is becoming, an art city. They're even working with a public relations company on creating a possible new slogan.
As of now in Mill Park art installations from local artists have been on display for months. The Committee hopes to present in front of town hall to get approved to move the current installations to different spots across town. Once they are moved a new art installation will be placed in Mill Park.
One local Amanda Wormann just wants the art around town to not only be a sight to see but add to the ambiance of Milton.
"When someone comes and visits Milton they have to feel that art city vibe here and not only see installations around," Wormann said.
While one young local Irving Flood thinks bringing art to Milton is long overdue.
"Milton may not be like one of those grand cities but there's still a lot of people here and there's not too much art, Flood said. So I think there should be more art because it makes Milton look a lot better," he said.