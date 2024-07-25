LEWES, Del. - The Southern Delaware Alliance of Racial Justice is fighting to preserve a piece of history in the first state.
On Thursday, July 25, the SDARJ will host The Nassau School Open House from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lewes Senior Center. The meeting is for community members to learn about the progress of the preservation of the building and to give feedback on the project.
Since fall of 2019, the organization has pulled together a coalition to plan for the restoration and preservation of the school in Belltown. Work has been done through collaborative efforts of the SDARJ, the Nassau Coalition, the Delaware Historical and Cultural Affairs and the Greater Lewes Community Foundation.